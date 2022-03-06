Tobago never left out of national health plans

Members of the public waiting to receive covid19 vaccines at Canaan Health Centre, Tobago on April 7, 2021. - File photo/David Reid

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Saturday made it clear that Tobago is never left out of any national health initiative – covid19-related or otherwise.

He was responding to a question, during the ministry’s virtual covid19 briefing, about whether Tobago was to receive any of the 75,000 Pfizer vaccines that arrived in the country on Thursday. He said Tobago received 1,200 vaccines.

The WHO-approved vaccines came from the US, according to separate statements issued by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

It is the third tranche of Pfizer covid19 vaccines received from the US government, which brings the total number of vaccines donated by the US to TT to 684,570.

Deyalsingh said, “Everything we do is a national plan. No RHA (regional health authority) is left out of the loop to receive vaccines, advice whatever. I do know that of the 75,000, Tobago requested and got 1,200 as a first shipment. That was requested and was sent.

“But, let me make it crystal clear. Tobago is always treated as part of the Trinidad and Tobago health care system. As soon as the vaccines came in on Thursday, a shipment went across on Friday.”

Deyalsingh also announced the start of the decommissioning of the parallel health system which began with the removal of Point Fortin Hospital from among covid19 facilities.

Tobago's health secretary Dr Faith BYIsrael could not be reached for comment on the Pfizer vaccines and the plans for a similar rollback at hospitals in Tobago.

Tobago now has 344 active cases after 28 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 244.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that ten people are currently in hospital, two of whom are fully vaccinated and eight unvaccinated.

The division said the island has 6,774 recovered patients.