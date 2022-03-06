Leatherback Giants, Steelpan Strikers win low-scoring matches at Dream XI T10

Terrance Hinds in action for Leatherback Giants in the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast on Wednesday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Marvin Hamilton

LEATHERBACK GIANTS and Steelpan Strikers emerged victorious in two low-scoring Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast fixtures at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

With heavy clouds looming, Cocrico Cavaliers posted just 83 for six after ten overs in the opening match against Leatherback Giants.

Good spells from Sion Hackett (3/15), Terrance Hinds (1/10) and Vishan Jagessar (1/11) restricted the Cavaliers’ batting line-up as Brandon Ramdial (26) was their top scorer followed by Navin Bidaisee (22).

Chasing 84 for victory, Leatherback Giants’ had a horror start from opening batsman Kamil Pooran (zero) as he was caught by Philbert Williams in the third ball of the first over from Bidaisee.

Hinds however, partnered with Jangoo to rebuild the innings as the pair went on to top score with 46 and 19 respectively. Hinds hit five sixes and two fours while Jangoo struck one six and two fours.

Daron Cruickshank (seven not out) and Aaron Alfred (five not out) easily carried them over the line, to a victorious 87/4, with ten balls to spare. Hinds claimed the man of the match prize.

The second match between Steelpan Strikers and Blue Devils was abandoned owing to persistent rainfall.

Later on, the bleak skies cleared and allowed Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to take on Steelpan Strikers.

Sent in to bat, the Scorchers were also limited to 82/6 in their ten overs. Strikers pacer Uthman Muhammad bagged three wickets for 12 runs. Top scoring for Scorchers was Daniel Williams with 31.

In reply, a shock dismissal for Strikers’ opening batsman Evin Lewis (zero) after the fourth ball saw Anthony Alexander (14) team up with Mark Deyal (14) to mount the chase. Together, they put on 22, before Deyal fell and Alexander, 13 runs later.

Vikash Mohan scored 14 while skipper Imran Khan and Adrian Ali finished unbeaten on 24 and ten respectively.

For Scorchers, Jabari Mills (2/7) and Marlon Richards (2/19) shone with the ball.

