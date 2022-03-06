Deaths and war surround us

The jetty at Paria Fuel Trading Company, Pointe-a-Pierre where four divers perished off the Gulf of Paria on February 25. - Lincoln Holder

It is difficult for citizens to think about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as serious as is it, and not think about the four tragic deaths in the pipelines of Paria.

The related fact that 14 workers also died in 1985 in an explosion at Trintoc and without any proper closure or accountability aggravates the current scepticism now surrounding the four pipeline deaths and their questionable circumstances.

Nothing less than a fiercely robust, professionally independent inquiry and transparent accountability will suffice. This incident is too deadly and grievous to remain another “nine-day wonder.” And our PM must rise to the occasion.

As the Russian bombs and guns continue to blaze mainly in eastern Ukraine, the western alliances, energised by US President Joe Biden, have been putting the responsibility for causing and possibly ending the invasion upon 70-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With the number of deaths, injuries, collapsed buildings and refugees steadily climbing, it is now apparent that Putin miscalculated the quick, collective reaction by the western alliances. For the west, it is the “Russian invasion of Ukraine.” For Putin, it is the “Russian retrieval of Ukraine.”

The closer the Russian army comes to the western border of Ukraine and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)-allied countries, more signs of World War III will frightfully arise. Meanwhile, Putin remains defiant, pushing Russian attacks further west into Ukraine. Putin ominously declared that “if there is foreign interference,” Russia will react with “something never before experienced in history.” He has already put his nuclear forces into a “state of readiness.” NATO did likewise.

War, of course, is the world’s ultimate crime.

Ukraine has applied to join the EU. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has started an investigation into “crimes against humanity” committed during the Russian attacks.

The war-related analysis is now turning to the psychology of Putin himself. What kind of man is he? What is his mental state? Why would he take such a risk? US President Biden called it a “totally unprovoked invasion." Is Putin power-obsessed like Germany’s Adolf Hitler was? With his back now being pushed against the wall, is he, like fascist Italy’s Mussolini and Hitler, prepared to sink together with the ship? History has repeatedly shown how the megalomaniac tendencies of leaders have dragged countries into costly wars of different kinds.

Yet we ignore their malignant narcissism until the brink is reached. We ignore the extent to which their Machiavellian demagoguery, covered by censored media, has mobilised millions to follow their narcissistic appeals. Analysts now ponder whether Putin is under some kind of neurotic-induced drug or overdosed steroid. Whatever the answer, the choice between peace and war now precariously rests upon Putin’s judgement.

The other part of the peace resolution rests upon the potential use of force and compromise.

Briefly, there are four options for the US, 27-member European Union, United Kingdom, 30-member NATO and their allies:

1. Increase the economic, political and psychological pressures upon Russia.

2. Increase military assistance without direct intervention to Ukraine with the hope that the frustrated Russian army will withdraw.

3. Establish a joint military force to enter and defend Ukraine and confront the Russian army and its allies.

4. Seek, as a start, a practical compromise with Russia, especially with Putin’s concerns over Ukraine as the central issue.

The third undesirable option, I fear, would be a direct instigation for WWIII.

The fourth option, as difficult as it may be, is the earliest route to a ceasefire and army withdrawal. What makes it so difficult for the western alliance to give Russia a treaty guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO and for Russia to give an equivalent guarantee that it will not invade or threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty and security?

This is what the compromise should be all about in modern-world thinking.

However, with raging passions and national pride, this seems to be what the “real world” looks like, very far from the cherished practice of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, offender mediation or restoration justice.

However, this fourth option would help save face for both Putin’s Russia and the western alliance. It should not be a case of “reaching too far to turn back now.” Wars, deaths, suffering and costs are too much to be justified by national pride or “who blinks first.”