Valentino, Osman in live concert

Brother Valentino

The Love Warriors Sessions will feature Brother Valentino, “The People’s Calypsonian” and jazz singer/songwriter and flautist Ruth Osman in the first instalment of its concert series for 2022.

The concert on March 6, which will be aired on WACK 90.1FM Visual Radio, represents a joining of two genres, two generations, and two artists who speak directly to the hearts and circumstances of their audiences, said a media release.

Valentino, who inspired international audiences with anthems like Stay Up Zimbabwe and Life is a Stage, will bring his decades of experience as a bard and social commentator to the collaboration, the release said. Osman’s jazz and Caribbean folk-inspired music will provide an effective counterpoint, adding a new dimension. They will be backed by a band of talented musicians.

“The Love Warriors Sessions, produced by Ruth Osman Music and SolRa Solutions, are a call to action, a rallying cry for those who wish to make a positive difference, and a salute to cultural icons who have shaped the local and regional cultural landscape,” the release said. “Held quarterly, the live online sessions will feature the jazz singer and her band in collaboration with various artists from TT and further afield.”