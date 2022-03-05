Paria's analysis paralysis

Paria Fuel Trading Company's Berth No 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre where four divers lost their lives. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Four men have died in a pipeline and there are those who say there is reason to believe that their lives could have been saved. This is because the fifth diver was rescued by an “unofficial diver” not representing Paria Fuel Trading Company. Shouldn't the saving of four human lives be a priority over what is being interpreted as “analysis paralysis” by Paria?

The unofficial diver believes there was a way to rescue the divers. After demonstrating his ability to do so and having first-hand experience, both professionally and in this particular situation, his report is that Paria officials ignored him. On the other hand, the diver whom he rescued is isolated in hospital and therefore can't speak to the media or the family.

Mounting this tragedy was the poor communications delivered by Paria to the family members and the public. The family members described the company's method of communication as insulting. The posture of the company in delivering information appeared insensitive to the emotional needs of the family and the concern from the general public looking on at this unfortunate situation.

There are news reports and videos on social media showing the family members camped out in the car park since Friday. Reports say the company offered no hospitality. Donations of food, water, tents and portable toilets came from union officials and members of the public.

While there were oppostion politicians who may appear to be looking for mileage on one hand, for the family all they could see is the support for their plight. Those who showed up demonstrated that they were concerned, whether political or not. Citizens showing up to support the family also gave a voice to their concerns while awaiting word on those trapped in a pipeline.

Up to the time of writing one of the bodies had not been recovered but efforts are underway in that regard.

An independent committee has been set up to investigate and give an official report. The composition of the committee and the expectations are attracting varying opinions. However the public awaits the report because there are many questions left unanswered in this situation.

RONALD HUGGINS

St Joseph