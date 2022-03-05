Let us stand in support of Ukraine, TT

THE EDITOR: Russia is flexing its muscles with the invasion of Ukraine and innocent lives are the price for President Vladimir Putin’s desire for power and dominion. Putin’s aggression is typical of leaders who will do whatever it takes to remain relevant and appear supreme in the eyes of others. Life is meaningless to them so they use force and violence to achieve their aims.

Ukraine is in a dark place at the moment but the peoples and countries of the world that believe in democracy must stand with them. We here in TT must show our support as is being done in other countries. We can also pray for the people of Ukraine. As a country let us join together and call upon God to return peace to that besieged land.

People of TT, this is a good time to remember that we must respect the rights of others, just as we would like them to respect our rights. This is how we must live with our fellow men.

My heart goes out to the children of that nation under siege. May God grant them mercy and grace at this time. Let us stand up as human beings for what is right in the sight of God – all men/women created equal.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail