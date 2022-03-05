Lenten fish

Plantain crusted fish - Wendy Rahamut

Fish will be in high demand soon this being the Lenten season. Although consumption does increase during this month, we should be enjoying fish at least twice per week throughout the year because of the powerful nutrients fish contains.

Remember also there is tinned salmon, sardines, tuna, smoked herring and salted fish in addition to fresh fish. The versatility of preparation of all of the above means we can enjoy our seafood all of the time without it ever getting boring.

Here are some delicious recipes to add to your repertoire this season.

Plantain crusted fish

4 fish fillets, 3 to 4 ozs

1 tbs ground chives

1 tsp French thyme leaves

1 tsp minced garlic

2 cups crushed plantain chips

½ cup flour

1 egg

oil to fry

salt and pepper

Season fish fillets with chives, thyme and garlic. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Crush the plantain chips place in a plate. You can do this with a rolling pin.

In another plate place the flour.

Beat the egg and pour into a plate.

Dip fish into flour, then into egg and then into crushed plantain.

Fry in hot oil and serve immediately.

Serve with tomato salsa or tartar sauce.

Serves 4

Smoked herring dip/pate

1 smoked herring fillet

4 ozs cream cheese

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp pepper sauce or to taste

1 tsp lime juice

½ cup mixed chopped fresh herbs, parsley, chives, basil

Soak the herring in hot water for 20 minutes, rinse and pick out the bones, place in a food processor and chop finely.

Add the rest of the ingredients and process to a thick paste.

Refrigerate until ready for use.

Serve on cracker or toast rounds.

Sprinkle with additional herbs, garnish with sweet red pepper strips.

Makes about one cup.

Salmon loaf

1 lb potatoes, boiled and crushed

2 tbs butter

6 tbs milk

2 tins, 7½ ozs each, pink salmon

½ cup grated cheese

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

2 tbs chopped fresh parsley

1 cup chopped chives

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tbs red bell pepper, chopped

2 tbs lime juice

1 cup low fat mayonnaise

1 tbs capers (optional)

Heat milk with butter, combine with mashed potatoes.

Drain salmon, clean and flake.

Combine ¼ cup mayonnaise with one tablespoon lime juice, cheese, nutmeg, parsley, chives, black pepper, and red pepper.

Add salmon and potato to mayonnaise mixture.

Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap, spoon salmon mixture into lined pan, pressing mixture down with the back of a spoon, and cover with plastic wrap.

Refrigerate for four hours or overnight.

Unmould salmon loaf onto a serving platter; mix the remaining mayonnaise with the capers and lime juice and spoon over loaf.

Garnish with sliced cucumbers, onions and watercress.

Serves 6 to 8

Sardine fritters with fresh herbs

1 tin water-packed sardines, drained and cleaned

½ tbs fresh lime juice

2 eggs

½ cup fresh chopped chives, white and green portion

⅓ cup chopped chadon beni

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup lightly-toasted bread crumbs

1 tsp pepper sauce

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tbs olive oil

Place sardines into a mixing bowl crush and add all other ingredients except oil, mix gently.

Heat oil in a frying pan, spoon mixture into oil by tablespoons and pan fry until golden turn and cook for a few minutes longer, drain and serve.

Makes 8 patties.

Coconut curried fish with lemongrass and hot peppers

1 lb fresh fish fillets, cut into 4 portions

1 tbs minced chives

½ tbs minced garlic

1 tbs vegetable or coconut oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 red or yellow hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 stalk fresh lemon grass (fever grass) thinly sliced and pounded to release flavours

½ cup coconut milk

2 tbs curry powder

½ tsp fresh lime juice

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with, salt, black pepper, rub on minced chives and garlic.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add onions, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about three minutes.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4