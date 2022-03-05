Health Minister: Use Pfizer vaccines or lose opportunity for more

US Embassy officials welcome the thrid tranche of Pfizer vaccines at Piarco Airport: from left, Public affairs officer Kirsten Michener, Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore, and consular chief Cindy Diouf. - Photo courtesy US Embassy

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said if the population does not show an interest in using the 75,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States, it would have an effect on Trinidad and Tobago receiving further vaccines.

Speaking at the ministry’s media briefing on Saturday, Deyalsingh said the gift of vaccines from the US came with a proviso.

“We recently had to dump 260,000 of the previously gifted vaccines. If we don’t use the 75,000 or show an appetite to use all or significant portion of these, we would be jeopardising our ability to receive any more vaccines, especially the second part of the tranche of 150,000.”

He said the rollout of the newly received Pfizer vaccines began at mass vaccination sites on Saturday.

Deyalsingh said that vaccination rollout for the 12-18 age group would begin on March 14, as the ministry would be analysing why the uptake had been so low.

Deyalsingh said Tobago had asked for and received 1,200 doses as an initial shipment.

The third tranche of Pfizer vaccines 75,000 vaccines arrived on Thursday making the total donated from the United States 684, 570 Pfizer vaccines.

Last August, the US donated 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while last December 304,200 doses.

Last month, Deyalsingh told a ministry briefing that the remaining balance of Pfizer due to TT from the US was about 286,000 doses.

He had said with TT's Pfizer stock expiring at the end of February, the Government would get a fresh donation of 150,000 doses from the US government, to be delivered in two tranches of 75,000 doses each, the first due within a month, which turned out to be Thursday. In January, Deyalsingh said TT was also seeking to acquire special paediatric doses of Pfizer vaccine for children aged between 5-11.

Just over the 700,000 people, out of 1.4 m population, are vaccinated with either a single dose of two dose regime of covid19 vaccine.