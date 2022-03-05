Deyalsingh: Daycares to stay closed

A toddler in a daycare.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said that daycares will remain closed for the time being despite the lifting of more covid19 health restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Friday.

Speaking at the ministry's virtual media briefing on Saturday, Deyalsingh said it is still too risky to open this sector.

"We are still concerned about young children and toddlers who are unvaccinated. The risk is still too high at this point in time to both the children and their parents. I empathise with the people who have been severely affected by this. None of these sectors asked for this."

He said while there is no firm date for the receipt of covid19 vaccines for ages 5-11, at this time the ministry would be asking parents to bring their children to be vaccinated as was done with the 12-18 age group.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, in a response to Newsday, said details of the reopening of ECCE centres and pre-schools would be given following consultation with stakeholders.