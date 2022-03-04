TTCF hosts International Women's Day fun ride

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) has once again partnered with Inspyd Movement to host the third annual International Women’s Day Together We Ride fun event.

There’s no official starting point or finish line and participants can either ride indoors or outdoors in commemoration of the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day on Monday.

Clubs and cycling fanatics are being urged to ride between Saturday and Tuesday. There is no set distance to be covered. A TTCF statement said, “Let’s ride together virtually as we strive to promote gender balance in the world, raise awareness against bias and spread the word about this impactful day. This is a ride for equality, inclusion and changes for women and girls as well as for our world.”

International Women’s day is recognised annually on March 8.

TTCF added, “Ride your bike, take some photos and share either via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter your adventure to spread your sunshine. We are asking our TT participants to also hashtag #iwdbike #ttcf, and share as many pictures as can.”