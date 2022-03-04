TT now the land of probes,enquiries?

David Rudder - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: It seems as though sweet TT has changed from Land of the Hummingbird to "land of ongoing investigations, probes and commissions of enquiry."

Every Monday morning there seems to be yet another investigation into one matter or another. The latest one is for the deaths of four divers who were working on a Paria underwater pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre.

We have had in the recent past investigations into a sou sou operation raking in millions in the East, the sinking highway at Mosquito Creek, patient care by the Ministry of Health and the shooting death of a Venezuelan child, to name a few.

It seems this has been a strategy by certain authorities simply to appease the relatives of those involved or to shut down public criticism of how things are done or not done.

Now there is absolutely nothing wrong with digging deeper to find out all the facts surrounding an issue – as long as the findings are used to make informed decisions and those affected are appraised of the findings for some comfort or relief.

However, what we find is that most times the investigation goes cold, the results are swept under the carpet or withheld from the public with the tag, "Information cannot be made public because of the sensitive nature” or for so-called “security reasons." Who are the authorities trying to fool?

We have had many investigations in the past, but have they changed anything? There were investigations into displaced people/street dwellers, missing money at a police station, the treatment of geriatric patients at homes and the operations of children's homes.

Seems as though the words of David Rudder's Madman’s Rant is coming back to haunt us. He sang, “Anywhere you turn somebody chanting to we/Vote for we and we go set you free.../It was a chant of a madman, in this tale from a strange land."

The chant comes around every five years, promising one thing but instead tightening the chains of serfdom more and more.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas