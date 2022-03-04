Steelpan Strikers, Blue Devils win at Dream XI T10 Blast

Blue Devils' Crystian Thurton plays a shot against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the Dream XI T10 Blast on Friday. - Marvin Hamilton

Another quick-fire knock of 53 from 19 balls courtesy opening batsman Evin Lewis partnered with tight spin spells from Imran Khan (2/14) and Mark Deyal (1/15) propelled Steelpan Strikers to a 15-run win over top-ranked Soca Kings during Friday’s opening Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast fixture at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Sent in to bat, Steelpan Strikers were steered to 129/5 by the in-form Lewis, who was ably assisted by team captain Khan (34 not out). Lewis hit six sixes and three fours while Khan struck one six and four fours.

Soca Kings’ skipper Sunil Narine (2/16), who claimed the prized wicket of Lewis, topped the bowling. Keagan Simmons (1/9) and Ravi Rampaul (1/22) also did some damage.

In their turn at the crease, Soca Kings had a good start and lost their first wicket of Narine (13) with 29 runs on the board.

Jesse Bootan (37), Jason Mohammed (32) and Leonardo Julien (26) all fell after looking threatening.

In the end, Soca Kings were restricted to just 114/5 after ten overs, with Lewis claiming man-of-the-match honours for another dominant batting performance.

In the second match, Blue Devils successfully defended another low target in consecutive days.

Batting first, Blue Devils scored a low 96/6 but fought back with the ball to dismiss Scarlet Ibis Scorchers for 86 with two balls to spare. Top scorers for Blue Devils were Teshawn Castro (25) and Isaiah Rajah (21).

Tion Webster bagged 2/12 and Rishaard Harris 1/12.

In reply, some on-field banter between Blue Devils captain Rayad Emrit and Scorchers skipper Kieron Pollard might have spurred on a stellar bowling performance from the former, who went on to capture 3/17 from his two overs.

Crystian Thurton (2/1) and Shaaron Lewis (2/3) were also in top form with the ball as Pollard and Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored 19 runs each.

Summarised Scores:

STEELPAN STRIKERS 129/5 – Evin Lewis 53, Imran Khan 34; Sunil Narine 2/16 vs SOCA KINGS 114/5 – Jesse Bootan 37, Jason Mohammed 32, Leonardo Julien 26; S. Ramdial 2/24. Steelpan Strikers won by 15 runs.

BLUE DEVILS 96/6 – Teshawn castro 25, Crystian Thurton 21; Tion Webster 2/12 vs SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 86 – Kieron Pollard 19, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 19; Rayad Emrit 3/17, Crystian Thurton 2/1, Shaaron Lewis 2/3. Blue Devils won by ten runs.