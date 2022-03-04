Reduce Dimanche Gras ticket prices

THE EDITOR: Until the pricing becomes realistic, the Dimanche Gras show will always have few physical spectators. A suggestion of $200 and sit anywhere could see the show being sold out. First come, first served for all seats except for specially invited guests. Hoteliers will be able to afford advance-purchase tickets for guests as part of their overall package offer. Ticket offers at foreign airlines may also see them being sold out way in advance.

Locals will also want to see the best of everything at a reasonable price. There are many other interesting private functions competing with Carnival Sunday night shows. Cheaper tickets for Dimanche Gras will see an overall increase in physical viewers.

The Carnival planners need to think outside the box. Over-pricing of tickets for all shows cannot keep happening. We need to consider the foreign tourism market. Returning locals come for specific shows like Panorama and the many fetes.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin