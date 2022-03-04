Real bills for my phantom phone

THE EDITOR: Several months before Christmas my TSTT land line stopped working. One agent informed me it would take 24 hours to reactivate, another said 48 hours, while a third said it could take up to one week.

But a month down the line I am still paying my bill, having no service. The company then informs me I have been connected to the wireless system, which I do not have. So in effect my phone is a phantom, but the bills are real.

Entering a new month a pleasant contracted worker comes to instal the wireless phone.

I was given an expensive package of payment, which all I wanted was the basic plan. I have spent hours on the phone, plus visited agents at Westmall to have this rectified.

Is it any wonder the company is in the red and losing millions of dollars as well as customers?

Its customer service appears to be nonexistent.

JOYCE HENDERSON

Goodwood Gardens