Paria's analysis paralysis

THE EDITOR: Four men have died in a pipeline and there are those who say there is reason to believe their lives could have been saved. This is because the fifth diver was rescued by an "unofficial diver" not representing Paria Fuel Trading Company.

Shouldn't the saving of four human lives be a priority over what is being interpreted as analysis paralysis by Paria?

The unofficial diver is the son of one of the men who unfortunately died in the pipeline.

He believes that there was a way to rescue the other divers. After demonstrating his ability to do so and having first-hand experience both professionally and in this particular situation, his report to the media is that Paria officials ignored him.

On the other hand, the diver whom he rescued is reported as having covid19 and is isolated in hospital and therefore can't speak to the media or the family.

Adding to this tragedy were the poor communications delivered by Paria to family members and the public. The family members described the company's method of communication as insulting. The posture of the company in delivering information appeared insensitive to the emotional needs of the families and mounting concerns among the general public looking on at this unfortunate situation.

There are news reports and videos on social media showing family members camped out in the carpark since the day of the incident. Reports say the company offered no hospitality. Donations of food, water, tents and portable toilets came from union officials and members of the public.

While there were opposition politicians who may appear to be looking for mileage on one hand, all the families could see was the support for their plight and in their hour of deep grief.

Those who showed up demonstrated that they were concerned, whether political or not. Citizens showing up to support the family also gave a voice to their concerns while awaiting word on their family members trapped in a pipeline.

One of the bodies has not been recovered but efforts are under way in that regard.

An independent committee has been set up to investigate and give an official report. The composition of the committee and the expectations are attracting varying opinions. However, the public awaits the report because there are many questions left unanswered in this situation.

RONALD HUGGINS

St Joseph