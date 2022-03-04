OWTU : Paria officials must step aside during diving disaster probe

From left, Paria Fuel Trading Company general manager Mushaq Mohammed, its chairman Newman George and terminal operations manager Collin Piper during a media briefing on February 27. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) is calling for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd chairman Newman George, general manager Mushtaq Mohammed and terminal operations manager Collin Piper to temporarily step aside from their posts until the completion of the investigation into the fatal diving incident on February 25.

Four divers died while doing maintenance work on an underwater pipeline at berth six on Paria's compound at Pointe-a-Pierre. At a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Thursday, Energy Minister Stuart Young said a five-member panel will investigate the incident and submit a report to the ministry within 45 days.

Attorney Shiv Sharma will be the chairman of the panel. An attorney for the last 18 years, Sharma is a civil litigator and the son of former chief justice Satnarine Sharma, who died in 2019.

Former energy executive Eugene Tiah (a former president of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd and a former executive vice president at Massy Energy and Industrial Gases) and subsea specialist Gregory Wilson were also named as two other members of the panel.

Wilson was recently appointed as the managing director of Namaka SubseaTT. A statement on the company's website said Wilson has "a diverse wealth of experience spanning over 20 years in the subsea and energy sectors as well as a true passion and commitment to safety, continuous improvement and excellence." Representatives from BP and Shell, who are yet to be named, will complete the panel.

At a news conference at the union's Paramount building office in San Fernando, on Friday, OWTU president-general Ancel Roget said the investigation must not be aimed at exonerating anyone. Its objective, he said, is to find out what happened and put things in place to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

To ensure the investigation's impartiality and independence, Roger believed it was right for George, Mohammed and Piper to step aside.

"We are not saying they are guilty. We are not saying they are innocent." Roget argued it is common practice whenever incidents of this nature occur, the people who may have been involved in the incidents should not be carrying out their normal duties.

"Have them step aside for the duration of the investigation. They can be sent on some sort of administrative leave. "

Roget suggested that the panel defer its investigation until George, Mohammed and Piper temporarily vacate their posts.

He hoped the investigation would find out the root cause of the incident. He also questioned what was done shortly after the incident to preserve the scene.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Act, Roget said it is forbidden to remove any material from an accident site without the permission of an OSH inspector.

Divers Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar died in the incident on February 25.

A fifth member of the team, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.