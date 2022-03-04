Nasser Khan issues latest West Indies cricket book

Students of St Stanislaus College pose with their copies of the book along with Dr Marcel Hutson, chief education officer, Ministry of Education (third from right); Mark Regis, country chairman, Shell (fourth from left); Amit Mohabir, territory manager, St Kitts and Nevis, Nagico Insurances (second from right); Hilbert Foster, Berbice Cricket Association, representing Motorworld (right). Inset is author Nasser Khan. -

FOLLOWING on his recent books Sixty One Test Matches Played at the Queen’s Park Oval 1930-2020 and Marcus Minshall: Remembering a Trinidad and Tobago Sporting Legend, author Nasser Khan has written Seventy Three Test, ODI and T20I Matches played at Bourda, Albion and Providence 1930-2022.

Khan received support from corporate sponsors Shell, Nagico Insurances and Motorworld in publishing the book.

The handover of 250 copies of the book recently took place in Georgetown, Guyana. All high schools and libraries in Guyana will receive copies via the Guyana Ministry of Education.

The 245-page book, an educational/youth literacy initiative, follows a similar one Khan wrote about TT (Sixty One Test Matches played at the Queen’s Park Oval 1930-2020).

In the latest book are the scorecards and photographs associated with each of the 73 matches played in Guyana by the West Indies cricket teams, both men and women. Legends of Guyanese cricket profiles are included as well as lots of statistics and photographs.

The book has a foreword by Guyana’s Minister of Education Vidya Manickchand, noted cricket commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira, former Guyanese cricketers Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Roger Harper and Ramnaresh Sarwan, noted author/poet Ian McDonald, Guyanese-born chairman of Nagico Insurances Imran “Mac” Amjad, Motorworld and Khan.

Next in the series will be similar publications for Kensington Oval (Barbados) and Sabina Park (Jamaica).

The latest book is Khan’s 23rd sponsored publication geared towards literacy improvement hence the distribution to schools and libraries.