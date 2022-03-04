MP Beckles: Deon Lendore Foundation for athletes facing challenges

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles (R) consoles Chrispina Edmund, the mother of the late TT 400m runner and three-time Olympian Deon Lendore, at his funeral, on Thursday, at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima. - AYANNA KINSALE

ARIMA MP Pennelope Beckles said a Deon Lendore Foundation will be formed in the memory of the late TT track and field star to assist athletes in their careers.

Lendore’s funeral was held at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima, on Thursday.

The three-time Olympian who specialised in the 400-metre event died in a car accident, on January 10 in Texas, USA. He was 29.

At the time of his death, Lendore was an assistant coach at Texas A&M.

Lendore competed at the 2012 London, 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the London Games, he was part of the TT men’s 4x400m relay team which earned bronze.

Lendore, a standout athlete since childhood, is a former student of Arima Boys RC, Queen’s Royal College and Texas A&M.

Lendore, who grew up in Arima, also represented local track club Abilene Wildcats.

Family, friends and former TT teammates of Lendore attended the funeral. One of the pallbearers was Lendore’s former 4x400m team-mate Jereem Richards.

Lendore and Richards were part of the quartet which won gold at the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama, Japan.

Many gathered outside the church as only a limited number of people were allowed inside because of covid19 protocols.

Beckles, who gave one of many tributes before the service began, remembered Lendore’s early days in Arima. “I want to pay special recognition and acknowledgement to the residents of Mt Pleasant (in Arima).”

Beckles said they are among those “responsible for the development of his athletic skills.”

Easter Sports including lime and spoon and the three-legged race would have helped hone Lendore’s athletic ability, Beckles said.

Beckles said Lendore’s mother Chrispina Edmund was a devoted parent.

“To his mother, Chrispina, who was a single mother, sacrificed and did more for him than anyone can imagine and I know it is very painful for her today, but I know that she is a very strong woman. I know that the sense of values that she developed and she nurtured in Deon is what made him the very special person that he is today.”

Speaking about the foundation, Beckles said, “I know that there is a special request to set up a Deon Lendore Foundation and I want to say to you as the Member of Parliament (for Arima), and I could also say that the Minister of Sport (Shamfa Cudjoe) also endorses, that you have my absolute and full support…in ensuring that there is a Deon Lendore Foundation. (It will be) specifically for the benefit of athletes who have challenges, especially financial challenges so that they can achieve what Deon Lendore achieved.”

In delivering the eulogy, Lendore’s sister Leah Johnson and Edmund reflected on his life.

Johnson said, “He was always willing, he always determined to do the best that he could do in this life.”

Johnson said Lendore’s humility and passion are traits she would always admire about her brother.

“Let’s just remember him for who he was. Let us love him and keep him in our hearts and may his legacy live on forever.”

Edmund said a few days after her son’s death she heard Lendore’s voice saying, “Mammy be strong.” From that moment Edmund got the strength.

Edmund, who relied on her faith in God to cope with the death of her son, said, “I spoke to him (God)…he answers prayers not in our time in his time. It was a very hard seven weeks, but in the end, we got our wishes (to bring him home) and he would be laid to rest.”

Following the service, Lendore was buried at the Santa Rosa Cemetery.