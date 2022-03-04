Miami’s GenX carnival band filming promo in Trinidad

GenX models at the 2021 band launch finale in sections Persephone, Kalypso, Dionysus and Athena. -

Popular US-based carnival band GenX is currently in Trinidad filming promotional content for its 2022 presentation for Miami Carnival.

In a brief interview at Splice Studios, Port of Spain, one of the band directors Tagyei Belinfante said, while he can’t reveal details of this year’s theme, he is sure the people of Trinidad and Tobago will be impressed with the band.

“What you’ll appreciate is we’re really trying to tie in the origins of Carnival. Everything you know about carnival will be involved.

“This season, we are focused on what makes carnival the way it is in the English-speaking Caribbean, and we thought TT was the perfect place to come to shoot and do our virtual launch.”

He said 90 per cent of the band’s designers are based in TT and the band members will be working with local producers and creatives during their stay, including local photographer Jeffrey Charles Production.

“I think we’re in good hands and we’re excited to see how things turn out.”

He said the band's five Jamaican-born directors try to incorporate as many Caribbean carnival elements as possible in their mas. The directors took over the band in 2019 after being led by Trinidadians since 1999. The other co-directors are Marc Christian, Adrian Jones, Ajene Green and Matthew Waddall.

“It’s kind of cliché, but our thing is vibes. We try to get the best DJs on the road and try to get that Trini and Bajan element.

“Miami Carnival is very unique. Like anywhere in America there’s always a melting pot. Every single representation of Carnival around the world is in Miami Carnival. Soca is the heartbeat, but you’ll year other things like Afrobeats.

“What’s unique about it is for the past few years, it has been in a central area. It plays into what makes it so special, being in with a group of people who are there to enjoy the festival.”

Belinfante said there are about 20 bands on the road for the season. There was a decrease in numbers last year owing to the pandemic, but he is confident that more bands will turn out this year.

He said the band will launch in May. Miami Carnival is usually celebrated in October on Columbus Day Weekend and is in its 37th year.