Matthews, Dottin lift West Indies to victory in World Cup opener

Hayley Matthews -

West Indies women had a wonder start to their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign as they defeated hosts New Zealand by three runs in a thrilling opening fixture at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

A century knock of 119 from Hayley Matthews led West Indies to 259/9 after 50 overs.

All-rounder Deandra Dottin, who had not bowled a ball prior, took the responsibility of defending the score with New Zealand needing six runs to win from six balls.

Three wickets fell in the final over ­– one a run out – as New Zealand were bowled out for 256, with one ball to spare.

Batting first, West Indies opener Matthews led the charge as Cheadean Nation (36) and skipper Stafanie Taylor (30) also had fair contributions.

New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu (3/57) and Jess Ker (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, New Zealand put on a strong chase with opener and captain Sophie Devine top scoring with 108. Knocks from Katey Martin (44) and Kerr (25) at the bottom order aided their pursuit and put them within reach of the target.

Needing six from the final over, Dottin restricted the final three batters to just two runs as she had Martin trapped leg-before on the second ball, had Kerr out caught by Chinelle Henry and Fran Jonas (zero) run out by Shemaine Campbelle to crush the host nation’s hopes.

Dottin was the pick of the bowlers as she picked up 2/2, while Matthews (2/41) and Anisa Mohammed (2/60) were also good with the ball.

West Indies women return to World Cup action on Tuesday against England from 6pm.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 259/9 – Hayley Matthews 119, Chedean Nation 36, Stafanie Taylor 30; Lee Tahuhu 3/57, Jess Kerr 2/43 versus NEW ZEALAND 256 – Sophie Devine 108, Katey Martin 44, Jess Kerr 25; Deandra Dottin 2/2, Hayley Matthews 2/41, Anisa Mohammed 2/60. – West Indies won by three runs