GHL boss retires

Former Guardian Group CEO Ravi Tewari. PHOTO COURTESY GUARDIAN GROUP - Guardian Group

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) group has announced the resignation of Ravi Tewari, group CEO of Guardian Holdings Limited.

In a release sent on Friday, NCB said Tewari was instrumental in leading the transformation of the group over the past eight years. He will demit his post by the end of the year.

The release said Tewarie remains excited about the prospects of the group and will continue to play a part as a director on the GHL board and the boards of certain subsidiaries.

“The board thanks Tewari not only for his expert stewardship over his tenure but for his unstinting devotion and indelible contribution to the Guardian Group spanning his career with the Guardian Group of almost 30 years,” the release said.