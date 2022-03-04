First Citizens invests $100k in Annual Golf Open

L-R Robin Lewis, general manager Retail and Commercial Banking, First Citizens presents the sponsorship cheque to Wayne Baptiste TT Golf Association president and Justin Latapy-George head of Sport Development, SporTT - Courtesy First Citizens

FIRST Citizens has injected $100,000 into the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association’s Annual Open Golf Tournament which tees off from March 20 to 27th.

The tournament will aid in the selection of the national golf team and will also be a showcase for elite local golfers to compete against top international players.

A statement issued by the golf association on Thursday said that participants from the USA, Canada, Dubai, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and South America have already confirmed for this year’s edition.

“The proceeds will be used to start a new programme called SNAG (Start New at Golf), a collaboration with Ministry of Education to revitalise golf in schools.

The aim of SNAG is to bring golf to communities that would not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience the sport,” the statement read.

The annual open is now in its 114th edition and is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments on the regional circuit attracting over 100 players for a week of golf.

First Citizens, a silver sponsor and longstanding partner in sport development, has joined other sporting bodies over the years for the successful hosting of premium golfing events such as the recently concluded Prime Minister’s Charity Golf Tournament and the St. Andrew’s Corporate Golf Tournament.