Business chambers have mixed views on vaccination policy halt

A health worker gives a woman a covid19 booster vaccine at the Hasely Crawford Stadium vaccination site on December 12, 2021. - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

There are mixed views in the business community over the Government’s move to hold the public-sector vaccination policy.

The comments came after the Prime Minister announced in Parliament on Friday a hold on the policy and a rollback of several covid19 health regulations.

All public-sector workers, Dr Rowley said. would be expected to return to work from Monday.

CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Ian De Souza said it supported the measures taken as well as the current vaccination measures.

He said, “I am aware the Government is considering a booster programme to ensure that the vaccinated get boosted. The chamber supports this programme.

“The chamber supports any measures taken by the government of in respect of the relaxation of covid19 restrictions and the full reopening of operational activity, subject to the continued monitoring of circumstances in respect of the virus and the initiation of action, as appropriate, for the citizenry of the country.”

Co-ordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Jai Leladharsingh said the halt on a vaccination policy was warranted, since there were several legal and human-rights elements that must be addressed.

“We are witnessing citizens from many countries giving a significant pushback at this compulsory policy. This is no different in TT. In light of this, the Government is correct in putting on hold the public vaccination policy.

“But what is critical at this juncture is that the State must review their strategy and embrace the concept of inclusive governance. This means engagement of the stakeholders in a meaningful and sincere manner.”

Leladharsingh's statements were supported by president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh, who said there must be a compromise to allow vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mingle for economic growth.

“Vaccine hesitancy has resulted in low productivity for the country. We need to get the public service back to work. Using the fear of vaccines and the virus has to stop.

“Humanitarian rights and constitutional rights needed to be addressed carefully because that can lead to a multitude of lawsuits for the Government and the State,” Singh said.

But President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Richie Sookhai said while it was good the economy was reopening, a vaccination policy should be reconsidered for effective management of the covid19 virus.

“We already have just a little over 50 per cent of the population vaccinated, and it is going to be stuck at that stage, seeing that individuals in the public sector can go back to work as normal.

“I do not see an uptick of people rushing for vaccines as before. I think a vaccine policy needs to be revisited. Operating in a safe zone is not really making a difference," he said.

The concept of a vaccination policy has been debated over the past few months and has brought strong criticism from unions and sectors of the public.

In December 2021, Rowley said public-sector workers were expected to be vaccinated by January 17 or would be furloughed, that is, sent home without pay.