Belgroves donates 10 tablets to students

The Belgroves Group of Companies has donated ten tablets to the Sinuhe Centre Foundation.

In a brief statement, it said the tablets were distributed to students at Sinuhe’s San Fernando and Trincity locations on February 22 and 23respectively.

“We can make a difference through the meaningful service we provide to our communities; ways that can ais in easing the burdens they are facing,” said Belgroves. “If we can help or make a difference in the life of just one person, we should do so.”

It also said founder and director of the Sinuhe Centre Aiyegoro Ome was present when the devices were handed out at both locations, and thanked Belgrove for the donation.

Brand co-ordinator of Belgroves Reshma Singh-Manoo, in a brief phone call with Newsday on Thursday, said the tablets are valued at $11,000. She said they were a direct donation to students, who were all present with their parents.

The Sinuhe Centre is dedicated to research and publication about African and Caribbean culture.