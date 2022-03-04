Bakery Stop opens new branch in Arima

- Grevic Alvarado

This Friday a new Bakery Stop was opened at the Arima Bus Layby.

Shazim Mohammed, CEO of the store, thanked the community and the authorities of Arima for the support he received to launch his initiative.

"Today is a special day for us and for the community that is moving forward and growing," he said.

This is Bakery Stop's eighth outlet since it opened five years ago.

"We came to Arima due to the overwhelming requests from residents of Arima and our employees. When we heard the vision of the Arima Borough Corporation and the mission of his worship the mayor, we were inspired by their project to create employment and stimulate the economic growth," Mohammed said.

Bakaery Stop also partnered with Blue Waters and Nestle.

"We pledge to give back to the community of Arima and to support initiatives and projects tailored to the growth and development of Arima," he said.

Arima mayor Cagney Casimire,

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles, D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, corporation chairman

Anthony Davis among other government representatives attended, as well as the owners, staff and representatives of the companies that supply the products for sale .

After the prayer to bless the business, Casimire

said the Arima Food Court Initiative is part of a development plan the authorities have been implementing in conjunction with local businessmen.

“There are people who invest in Arima. Today we have this food sale that joins the food trucks located in this same area,” he said.

“I am very pleased with the investments made in the municipality regarding a food truck initiative. I want to thank the council for watching and the members of the public who would kindly benefit and be our clients and our clientele have to move on.”

Beckles recognised the investment made by the owners of the new Bakery Stop

.

“We appreciate the encouragement of economic activities,” she said.

She said local government welcomed any initiative from the business community that helps Arima to grow.

“We are proud that this is the indigenous community of TT and business owner Mr Mohammed. We thank you very much.

"You will have already seen the type of activities. Do you know what this is attracting today? People are excited. They're curious about what exactly is going on and I'm very happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Beckles said the Arima

corporation is looking to improve Wi-Fi Internet access and next Wednesday

will launch a new support platform.