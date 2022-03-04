Australian spin legend Shane Warne has died

Shane Warne -

AUSTRALIAN spin legend Shane Warne has died.

Warne, arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, died at his villa in Thailand on Friday from a suspected heart attack. He was 52.

A statement by his management team said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Less than 13 hours ago, Warne paid tribute to former Australia cricketer Rod Marsh, who died from a heart attack on Thursday aged 74.

Warne finished his Test career with 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets. He was an integral part of the dominant Australian team from the mid-1990s into the 2000s.