A salute to pan

Pan Trinbago Ppresident Beverly Ramsey-Moore - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The pandemic has caused a lot of negatives but there are a lot of positives. The Taste of Carnival National Pan Event was out of this world. Beverly Ramsey-Moore and her team produced the best pan show I have experienced for a long time. I consider her one of the best presidents of Pan Trinbago, joining the duo of Patrick Arnold and Arnim Smith.

Arnold is also from Tobago but domiciled in Trinidad. He was able to innovate the entire pan fraternity with some brave and authentic ideas, eg judging in the panyards, categorising the bands, and moving the Panorama finals to the South for two years in succession. What a brave man.

He was chastised vehemently by a certain “doctor of pan” who said, not my words, that he should go back to Tobago. Arnold simply answered all and sundry, saying without fear or favour that “the Panorama has always been in the Big Yard, why not Skinner Park in the South for a change.” However, not a single south band was selected for the two finals. What a shame!

Ken “Professor” Philmore has gone to the great beyond with hurt and anger after the judges failed to award the Panorama to Fonclaire with its rendition of Pan by Storm, which is one of the gems of Panorama, as far as I am concerned.

As it pertains to Arnim Smith, who has the strength of a lion, the steel was buried in his heart and he made the political directorate and other forces know where to get off. I believe the “No Panorama” campaign was initiated during his tenure in office. He eventually rose to prominence as an independent senator in the Upper House. May his soul rest in peace.

The pandemic has brought out the true colours of our people. We are a very indisciplined bunch of people who believe we are invincible. From what I have seen, most of the patrons at the so-called “safe zone” shows were unmasked and having a good time, forgetting all protocols. God is not a Trini as some proclaim, because God doesn’t like ugly. There is a consequence to every action, whether negative or positive, and we will pay a severe price. People just don’t care.

I congratulate the pan movement for its commitment to the instrument. It gladly ran with what was offered without a second thought, just acknowledging the state of affairs and taking it in stride. We have a lot of greedy people in our society who are never satisfied and will always try to defraud the national purse. But there is an adage they would do well to follow: “Eat little bit and love long, contentment is the key to happiness.”

I salute the pan fraternity with this, “Pan really here to stay.” I nah leaving at all, just like Denise Plummer.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity