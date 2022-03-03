Trinidad and Tobago drawn with Mexico, Haiti for Concacaf Men's U20 Championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been drawn into Group F alongside Mexico, Haiti and Suriname for the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship.

This tournament takes place in Honduras from June 18 to July 3.

On Thursday, Concacaf conducted the team draw which saw 16 nations split into four groups of four in which there will be round-robin play in the group stage.

The top three teams from each group then advance to the knock-out round in the round of 16, joining the four teams that qualified directly from last November’s Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship qualifying: Curacao, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

A Concacaf statement read, “The matches will be played over the course of two weeks in three different stadiums in Honduras: Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa and Estadio Morazan in San Pedro Sula.

“The group stage will take place June 18-23, followed by the 16-team knockout stage (June 25-26), quarter-finals (June 29), semi-finals (July 1), and final (July 3). All knockout stage matches will be played in a single match elimination format.”

This tournament will combine qualifying for both the 2023 FIFA Under-20 Men’s World Cup and 2024 Paris Summer Olympics into a single event.

The four semi-finalists of the U20 Championships will qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia, while the tournament’s two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Games.

The reigning champions are USA, who won in a 2-0 victory over Mexico in 2018. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

2022 CONCACAF MEN’S U20 CHAMPIONSHIP GROUPS

Group E: USA, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, Haiti, TT, Suriname

Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba

Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda