Three Paria dive tragedy probe members named

ATTORNEY Shiv Sharma, chairman of the panel appointed to investigate the fatal incident at Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25, declined to comment on it on Thursday.

Four divers died while doing maintenance work on an underwater pipeline at a berth on Paria's compound at Pointe-a-Pierre.

Energy Minister Stuart Young announced Sharma on Thursday as the chairman of a five-member panel that will investigate the incident and submit a report within 45 days.

Young said Sharma has been an attorney for the last 18 years. He is a civil ligitator and the son of former chief justice Satnarine Sharma, who died in 2019.

When contacted, Sharma said it was improper for him to make any comments at this time. He added the committee has not yet met.

Former energy executive Eugene Tiah, a second member of the panel, also declined to comment on Thursday.

Tiah is a former president of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd and a fomer executive vice president at Massy Energy and Industrial Gases.

The third member of the panel announced by Young was Gregory Wilson, who he said "has over 25 years in the oil and gas industry and is a professional subsea specialist."

Young added that Wilson "spent a great part of his career also doing diving at oil and gas facilities, deep-water diving in oil and gas facilities."

Wilson was recently announced as the managing director of Namaka SubseaTT. A statement on the company's website said Wilson has "a diverse wealth of experience spanning over 20 years in the subsea and energy sectors as well as a true passion and commitment to safety, continuous improvement and excellence."

Wilson could not be reached for comment.

Young said the final two members on the panel will be representatives from BP and Shell. Their names were not announced, but Young said they may not be sourced only from personnel from the local operations of each company.

Divers Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar died in the incident on February 25.

A fifth member of the team, Christopher Boodram, was rescued and is in stable condition in hospital.