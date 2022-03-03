Soca Kings affirm top spot in Dream XI T10

Steelpan Strikers batsman Vikash Mohan takes a shot in the Dream XI T10 Blast match agains the Soca King, on Thursday, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. - Marvin Hamilton

SOCA Kings affirmed their position atop the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast standings after defeating Steelpan Strikers by eight wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday.

Leonardo Julien smashed 71 runs from 26 balls to lead Soca Kings to a victorious 130/2 after Steelpan Strikers were restricted to 129/5 in the first innings.

Sent in to bat, Steelpan Strikers were led by Evin Lewis’ stellar knock of 65 from 30 balls. He hit six sixes and three fours and achieved his half-century, in 18 balls, by smashing a huge six off pacer Sameer Ali.

Vikash Mohan (19 from 11) also had a fair stint with the bat as he blasted Strassack Sankar for back-to-back sixes but was then out caught by Kastri Singh off the very next ball. Mark Deyal and Anthony Alexander chipped in with 12 runs each.

Sankar struck again, minutes later, claiming the prized scalp of Lewis, who was out caught by Jason Mohammed. The lanky pacer Sankar, topped the bowling with two wickets for 24 runs.

In reply, Soca Kings had a positive start from openers Julien and Kiedel Glasgow (two) but it was the former who led them to 49 before the latter was bowled by Imran Khan (1/14).

In came Jason Mohammed (23 not out), who built a 32-run partnership Julien, and then teamed up with Jesse Bootan (30 not out) to lead them to a victorious 130/2 after eight overs.

Julien however, played fearlessly, punishing every bowler and even launching Strikers’ skipper Imran Khan for consecutive sixes. He was dismissed for 71, bowled by Jahron Alfred (1/14). Julien (71) perished bowled by Jahron Alfred (1/14).

In the second match, Blue Devils successfully defended the lowest target of the tournament, 90/7, by restricting Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to 70/7 after their ten overs, to snag a 20-run win.

Batting first, Blue Devils were led by Isaiah Rajah (25) and Teshawn Castro (24) while Jyd Goolie got 13. West Indies Under-19 pacer Shiva Sankar (4/13) was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers while Kieshawn Dillon (3/11) also bagged a few.

In reply, tight bowling from the Blue Devils, which saw Navin Stewart (4/14) capture the man of the match title, saw the Scorchers find it hard to score. Opening batsman Tion Webster top-scored with 16 while Nicholas Sookdeosingh and Eric Garcia got 13 each.

Summarised Scores

STEELPAN STRIKERS 129/5 – Evin Lewis 65, Vikash Mohan 19; Mark Deyal 12, Anthony Alexander 12; Strassark Sankar 2/24 versus SOCA KINGS 130/2 – Leonardo Julien 71, Jesse Bootan 30, Jason Moahmmed 23 - Soca Kings won by eight wickets

BLUE DEVILS 90/7 - Isaiah Rajah (25), Teshawn Castro (24), Jyd Goolie got 13; Shiva Sankar (4/13), Kieshawn Dillon (3/11) versus SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 70/7 - Tion Webster (16), Nicholas Sookdeosingh 13, Eric Garcia 13; Navin Stewart (4/14). – Blue Devils won by 20 runs

Friday’s Matches

Macth 15 – Steelpan Strikers vs Soca Kings

Match 16 – Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers