Sangre Grande man dies in Mt Lambert accident

File photo.

A 29-year-old Sangre Grande man who had successfully sued the State, claiming police doused him with hot water, died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

Police said Ralph Andre Lewis, of Coronation Street, Sangre Grande, is believed to have lost control of his car at about 6.30 am, slammed into a wall along the Priority Bus Route in Mt Lambert and died on the spot.

A video of Lewis’s body in his red Nissan X-Trail after the crash was circulated on social media. The contents of the video are graphic and show details of the injuries Lewis sustained, including severe head injuries. Lewis was shown holding cash in the video.

Last year High Court Master Sherlanne Pierre awarded Lewis $300,000.

She ordered the State to pay him $210,000 in general and aggravated damages and $50,000 in exemplary damages. Pierre also ordered the State to pay Lewis’ $41,000 legal fees.

Eleven police officers are to face trial for allegedly dousing Lewis with hot water and pepper sauce while interrogating him in 2015.