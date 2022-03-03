Paria reports body of fourth diver found

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 30-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are Christopher Boodram, who survived, Kazim Ali, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. -

The body of missing diver Rishi Nagassar has been found.

Naggasar is the fourth diver to be recovered after a mishap during maintenance work on an underwater pipeline at a berth on the compound of Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25.

The bodies of Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Fyzal Kurban were found on Monday and taken to the Forensic Science Centre where they were identified by relatives. Autopsies were to be done pending the results of covid19 tests.

Christopher Boodram is the sole survivor.

"The recovery operation had to be conducted with extreme care given the fact that the bodies were lodged behind diving equipment in a 30-inch pipeline, 60ft below surface and more than 100ft along the seabed," Paria said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The divers were from LMCS Ltd, the private contractor hired by the state-owned Paria.

They were in a hyperbaric chamber when they were pulled into the pipeline by a sudden rush of water, according to preliminary reports.

Boodram was able to swim out of the chamber and remains hospitalised.

Energy Minister Stuart Young earlier this week announced an independent investigation will be done.