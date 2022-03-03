No leads in abduction, killing of Couva man

Imran Mohammed. -

The police do not have any leads in Tuesday’s killing of 53-year-old Imran Mohammed, which happened two hours after gunmen abducted him at gunpoint in Chaguanas.

Mohammed’s body was found in Las Lomas No 1 with a wound to the right side of his head, and blood was running from his nose.

His son Isaiah Mohammed, 22, was abducted in the same incident but survived the ordeal. Mohammed worked as a poultry farmer, and his son a labourer.

Police said they were from Dow Village, California, in Couva. But some residents told Newsday that the two were not originally from the village but "moved in some time ago." The tightlipped residents did not give details.

On February 13, a relative reported Mohammed missing to Couva police. He was last seen the day before. On February 15, the police announced that Mohammed had been found but gave no details.

On Thursday, police said they were searching for the killers and evidence that could lead to an arrest. The police could not say if the abduction and killing and Mohammed’s disappearance were linked.

On Tuesday, around 12.30 pm, Mohammed was driving a Suzuki car with Isaiah in the front seat. As they neared the Londgenville Old Road, Chaguanas, a black B15 car drove in front of the Suzuki, forcing Mohammed to stop.

Two gunmen got out and ordered the father and son to get into the back seat of their Suzuki. One gunman, wearing gloves, got into the driver’s seat and the other in the front passenger seat.

Police said the gunmen drove for some minutes to an unknown location, where they bound the hands and covered the faces of the father and son using bedsheets. The gunmen bundled them into the trunk and continued driving.

When the car stopped, the son managed to untie himself and called out to nearby residents who called the Las Lomas police post.

The police responded and found the car in a resident's yard. Mohammed's body was next to it.