New Grant tractor driver crushed in Tableland accident

Photo by Lincoln Holder

A 31-year-old New Grant man was crushed to death under a tractor that capsized in a forested area in Tableland on Thursday morning.

Tractor driver Shaheed Kabul died at the scene off Gaffoor Road, where he was transporting logs from the area to the roadside.

Kabul’s cousin Roger Mahabir said he got a phone call at around 9.30 am about the accident and headed to the scene, where he saw Kabul’s body pinned under the tractor.

From what he was told when he arrived, co-workers found Kabul was taking too long to come back to drop off the logs at the roadside. They went to check on Kabul and instead found his body on an incline. The tractor was flipped over with its wheels in the air. No one heard or saw when it happened.

Mahabir told Newsday, "This (driving tractors and pulling logs) was his trade.

"Shaheed had two logs on the tractors.

"I cannot say how it happened. I heard he had already made four trips for the morning. It was normal for one person alone, the driver, to be on the tractor,"

Kabul, of Red Road, and his co-workers were removing the logs for the landowner.

Mahabir added: "He was a jolly person. Last night was the last time I saw him alive. He loved to eat chow. We (family) were never expecting anything like this to happen."

Another cousin. Christopher Pottie. said Kabul was a friendly and helpful person.

Pottie added: "I got a call at 10. 24 am that he was pinned under a two-wheel-drive tractor and came here.

"He has been driving tractors for about ten years. He was experienced. The logs were about 40 feet each."

Kabul’s death was the second tragedy in the family in the past few years. In 2019, Pottie’s brother Simon, 45, died in a car crash in New Grant.

Tableland police are investigating.