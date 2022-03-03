Murdered Westmoorings woman remembered as people person, Carnival lover

DOMA president Gregory Aboud greets a fellow mourner at the funeral for murdered businesswoman Nicole Moses on Thursday. - Jensen La Vende

Murdered Westmoorings businesswoman Nicole Diana Moses was remembered on Thursday as a woman who loved everyone, was dedicated to her family, and a lover of Carnival and cricket.

Her brother Anthony, who eulogised her at the funeral, recalled that as the last child – an only girl, Moses was spoilt and got away with anything.

“Her true love was cricket whether it was test or one day, Trinidad and Tobago or West Indies, sun or rain, she was in front of the television.”

The 49-year old who was killed during a home invasion at Cherry Crescent when two men – Jahmali Haywood, 21, and Joshua Blackman, 24, jumped the front wall of the family’s yard at around 8.15 am on February 24.

When she saw the men she called for help and a male relative, the owner of a licensed gun, confronted the men who shot at the family. Moses, the owner of Classy Fabrics, was shot in the exchange of gunfire and taken to the St James Medical Complex where she was declared dead on arrival.

Haywood, of Second Caledonia, Morvant, and Blackman, of Upper Erica Street, Laventille, died at the scene.

At the funeral at the St Mary’s RC Church, George Cabral Street, St James, Anthony recalled his sister’s mantra was “be active” and she fulfilled that by constantly training in and out the gym, and going on hikes throughout the country.

He was reminded during a conversation with a friend of her love for Carnival.

“The fetes, the music, playing mas on Monday and Tuesday – especially J’Ouvert; we all played mas together for many years and looked forward to it every year. We have several memories to cherish.”

His fondest memory was of her going to the beach, lounging in the sun for hours and leaving without a tan, somehow a shade lighter than when she arrived.

Moses was devoted to her family, he said, and loved spending time with her parents. She would religiously share a cup of coffee with her father every morning. Anthony said she had a special bond with her nephews.

"She had a heart of gold which she extended to everyone. She had friends from all walks of life and had a way of making everyone feel welcomed."

Hours after she was killed, a WhatsApp voice note circulated saying Moses, on seeing her killers, pushed her nephews out of the way as she called for help.

One day after her killing, the business community called on the Prime Minister to do more to protect citizens against violent crimes.

At her funeral were several business owners including Peter George – owner of Trent Restaurants Ltd, Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud, and head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West. West was one of the pallbearers.

Another brother, Lawrence, said he will miss their friendship and their talks.

Tributes also came from relatives in Syria with one relative, Maissa Moses, reading a message from a cousin in Arabic.

Another tribute came from friend Caithe Fitzwilliam who recalled that while she was the youngest in the friend group, Moses kept them together, was the life of the party and the best mixologist who would give the shirt off her back to any of them.

During the homily, Fr Emmanuel Pierre, referring to the book of Ecclesiastes, reminded the mourners that in life there is both joy and sadness, and the latter makes one appreciate the former even more.

"The evil we see now does not cancel out the good. It makes the memories sweeter,” he said.

He reminded the relatives that the church is there to mourn with them, and encouraged the mourners to reach out to the family.

"Our first reaction today is one of great sympathy for Nicole’s parents and family. Along with that, there has to be great anger and deep sadness, great fear and pain at the thought of the level of violence in society."

He said to describe the killing as having shocked her community would be an understatement.

"Nicole’s tragic death is devastating…Her death has brought about a level of revulsion in society, and rightly so. Life is a treasure, precious, but fragile. When death comes to someone young under tragic circumstances, it robs us of not only what we have, but our hopes and dreams."