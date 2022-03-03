MATT holds media law training on March 5

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo

The Media Association will hold a training session for its members on media law on March 5.

Led by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, it will be titled: "Bad Mouth": A Capsule Guide to the Law of Defamation and How to Avoid Getting Sued.

The aim is that at the end of the session, participants will better appreciate:

1. The elements of the law of defamation.

2. The main defences to an action for defamation.

3. How the law supports freedom of expression and responsible journalism.

Justice Waterman-Latchoo is a High Court judge and former deputy director of Public Prosecutions. Latchoo also holds an MSc in legal and forensic psychology from the University of Leicester, UK.

Before starting her legal career, she was a newspaper journalist for 16 years. She is also the author of Newsroom Law: a Legal Guide for Commonwealth Caribbean Journalists, published by UWI Press

The session will take place via Zoom from 10.30 am-12.30 pm.

MATT will contact members in advance with a link to the Zoom session. Other journalists are also welcome to attend and can contact mattexecutive@gmail.com to indicate their interest.