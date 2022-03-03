I pray for the divers' families

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 30-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are Christopher Boodram, who survived, Kazim Ali, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. -

THE EDITOR: As I look at the tears, pain, and grief on the faces of the family members of those four divers who lost their lives recently, I can't help but feel their pain too. To say that these deaths, quite possibly preventable if quick action had been taken, have left me shaken would be an understatement.

Many questions over the tragedy have flooded my mind. I would like all family members to know that they are not alone in this and that the citizenry also grieves with you and stands in your support during this your hour of deep sorrow and hurt. We continue to pray that God will give all of you strength, grace, and courage as you battle to come to terms with what has taken place.

It was good to see Minister of Energy Stuart Young address the issue in a press conference, especially as there was little to no communication to the country by the state company.

It was good to learn that Government is putting together an independent team of five, I believe, to investigate the matter. This is very important towards getting closure for the families and we, the citizens, have no choice but to hope that those selected to this fact-finding committee will do their job without fear or favour.

I appeal to all concerned parties directly involved to please treat the family members of the deceased divers with respect, considering the very fragile emotional state they are in now.

I hope that measures will be put in place to ensure that we do not have that type of tragedy occurring again and that this is a matter of high priority for the committee when it submits its report or findings.

I also hope that those in authority can see fit to reach out to the victims' families by way of providing counselling especially to the children whose fathers will never again return home. Let us as a country continue to support these families by way of keeping them in our prayers, for they too are our brothers and sisters and what they are currently going through can so easily befall any one of us.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan