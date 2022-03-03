East Port of Spain Company provides showers, toilets to 400 households

File photo/ Sureash Cholai

DESPITE being challenged by the covid19 pandemic, the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd (EPOS) is continuing to its best to fulfil its mandate to improve the social, economic and physicial development of the area and its residents

EPOSDL managing director Debra Thomas-Austin gave this assurance to members of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The company was established in September 2005.

Thomas-Austine said, "Covid has affected us." She told PAEC members that since the pandemic began in April 2020, one staff member had been diagnosed with covid19 and others were in quarantine at different times as a precaution after being exposed to people who had the virus.

Between 2020 and 2021, Thomas-Austin said, arrangements were made for EPOSDL employees to work from home, especially those with children who were unable to attend school physically at that time. Disruptions to the supply chain because of the pandemic affected the speed at which projects the company was engaged in were completed.

But Thomas-Austin said EPOSDL has been trying to find ways to continue to improve the quality of life of residents in East Port of Spain.

Responding to questions from Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, she said one of the ways this is being done is through the removal of public latrines and providing residents in need with flush toilets and showers in their homes.

Recalling this initiative began around 2013, Thomas-Austin estimated that just over 400 households in East Port of Spain have been provided with those facilities. She was hoping some 45 units would receive them in the next phase of the programme, which is expected to begin soon.

Thomas-Austin also said the removal of public latrines in East Port of Spain could have an impact on crime prevention, as many women and young girls are targeted by criminals when they go to use those facilities.

She also said EPOSDL is trying to develop young people 18-25 through a youth entrepreneurship programmme and to improve the physical environment in East Port of Spain to improve crime detection. Lighting recreation grounds was identified as one way in which this is being done.

PAEC chairman, Opposition Senator Wade Mark, hoped the company could engage other private-sector entites to ensure the number of public latrines could be greatly reduced, if not eliminated, between 2023 and 2025.

Responding to questions from Mark, Thomas-Austin said a a fraud matter in 2017 involving a former employee has been dealt with. EPOSDL corporate secretary Derriann Charles said part of that matter is before the courts and another element is being investigated by the police.

Thomas-Austin said staffing deficiencies in the past have posed challenges to the company's completing some of its financial audit statements on time.