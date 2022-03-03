Browne confirms: Trinidad and Tobago national from Ukraine now in Hungary

A view of the central square following shelling of civilian targets by Russia in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP PHOTO -

A Trinidadian man who was living in Ukraine at the time of the Russian invasion has crossed the border into Hungary, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne has reported.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Browne confirmed the man and his wife were safe and thanked the ministry's support team in Brussels.

In an earlier report, Browne said he instructed staff at the Trinidad and Tobago mission in Brussels, Belgium to use all diplomatic channels to identify a faster means of getting him out of Ukraine.

He also encouraged TT citizens working and living abroad to register their information via the ministry’s registration system for nationals abroad form online.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that the man was waiting in line at the border to leave Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Browne said the ministry was in constant communication with the man and his wife, who had been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years. Browne said they had tried to use buses and trains to get to Germany, where they will stay until the invasion is over.

The US Embassy in Port of Spain told Newsday that, at the request of the TT Government, it also directed information about the TT national to Washington to see if anything could be done to assist him.