Bad behaviour

IT IS DISAPPOINTING that the police sent such mixed messages about the enforcement of covid19 regulations over the Carnival period – the first Carnival celebrations, though limited, since the pandemic.

On the one hand, police took action to disperse street-level J’Ouvert gatherings in places like Curepe and Arima. They arrested people for cursing, and dispersed gatherings in East Port of Spain.

On the other hand, no meaningful action was taken in relation to maskless patrons gathered, without social distancing at a fete in Queen’s Hall.

And at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in facilities under National Carnival Commission (NCC) control, fete after fete was held with people flouting the rules with apparent impunity while office, then.ers looked on. (Though in one instance, police did do the right thing and shut down a fete.)

What was the difference?

That the issue was not merely one of inconsistent actions across different police divisions was made plain by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob’s confused and confusing statements.

Over the last few days, the top cop has spoken of the police’s “frustration” when faced with widespread flouting of the rules at these events.

“The situation is very difficult and tenuous at this time, but we are doing everything in our power to work with the organisers,” Mr Jacob said on Saturday. “It seems when the music starts to play and the excitement builds we forget we are in a pandemic.”

Days later, Mr Jacob saw things in a more nefarious light.

Citing intelligence, he said “people of means” were instigating pop-up events “to create havoc.”These same people, he said, were then going on social media to criticise the police response.

Yet if people with means were getting away with anything, it was the people right in front of Mr Jacob’s officers. Was there some convoluted conspiracy being orchestrated to make the police look bad?

Far worse, and far more likely, is a police service that is content to have one law apply to some and another law to everybody else.

Also found wanting in all of this are the relevant officials at the NCC.

Going into Carnival, the NCC had somewhat grandly promised strict enforcement of the rules, with special staff assigned to monitor compliance, in addition to a range of physical safety measures.

It seems after making all these plans and issuing assurances, the body had no qualms about later helplessly throwing its hands in the air.

“I can’t really tell you exactly who could be responsible for people’s bad behaviour,” said NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters. “We try to control it as much as we can, but it’s as much as we can do.”

It was not just the partiers who behaved badly this Carnival, then.