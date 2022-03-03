Appeal Court gives green light to apply for bail for murder charges

Chief Justice Ivor Archie. -

FROM today, nothing prevents anyone accused of murder from applying for bail.

This was the outcome of the Court of Appeal’s decision on Thursday to refuse a stay or suspension of its decision on February 17, essentially giving anyone facing a murder charge the opportunity to apply for bail.

But Chief Justice Ivor Archie has already warned that even if 1,000 bail applications were to be filed by next week, they can’t all be heard at once.

“We expect any application for bail will be dealt with dispatch by the judges hearing them, and after they are satisfied they have before them all information for the grant of bail.

“This is a case management issue we have to leave to the discretion of the judges of the High Court.”

In refusing the application for the stay/suspension, Archie and Appeal Court judges Mira Dean-Armour and Malcolm Holdip said they did not have the jurisdiction to grant one as it was not a money judgment, nor were there statutory provisions to do so.

They did grant conditional leave, and once the State pays its 500 British pounds to the Privy Council and the record of appeal was settled within the next week, the final leave will be granted so the State can take its appeal to the London court.

In an oral ruling, Archie said the court had to consider if when refusing a stay, it would pose a danger to the public, the threat to the rule of law, the concerns of security.

But, he said it would be inimical to continue to fail to enforce the constitutional rights of citizens when the courts have declared people are entitled to such protection.

In its February 17 decision, the Appeal Court upheld the appeal of a former murder accused, Akilli Charles, who challenged the constitutionality of section 5(1) of the Bail Act of 1994, which made murder a non-bailable offence.

The court held the section was unconstitutional as it interfered with the court’s jurisdiction to grant bail, in breach of the separation of powers, and was not reasonably justifiable in a society that has proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual.

The court’s order had been temporarily suspended, but the parties were ordered to file submissions for a longer suspension to allow the State to appeal at the Privy Council.

The suspension application contained affidavits from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the head of the Legal Secretariat at the Office of the Attorney General, and the acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security, all of whom spoke to the hardships various state departments will face if there is not a longer suspension.

At Thursday’s hearing, the State was hard-pressed to justify its application for the suspension as Charles’ attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, argued that the court did not have the jurisdiction to grant a stay.

In rubbishing the State’s application, advanced by Fyard Hosein, SC, Ramlogan said it was not a good enough reason to say that bail had not been granted to murder accused since before Independence.

He said if the effect of the Appeal Court’s ruling was to free all people charged with murder, then he would agree with the State’s position.

“But, the point is that is not the practical effect of the judgment. There is no mass exodus of people walking out of jail in the morning. There is no direct or immediate impact on chaos or disorder. All the judgment does is give people accused of murder the right to apply for bail.

“Even if you get bail. You still have to meet the conditions. There is a process.”

Hosein, in his submissions, also said the court was faced with a novel situation and the effect of the court’s declarations not only affected Charles but some 1,200 people on remand who would now have access to a right they did not have before.

He also said the State had the same right to protection of the law afforded to a citizen and the right to appeal to the Privy Council.

After the court ruled against the State, Hosein assured it will do all in its power to expedite its appeal to the Privy Council.

Akilli Charles spent nine years on remand before the murder charge against him was dismissed in May 2019 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle who upheld a no-case submission, agreeing with his attorneys there was insufficient evidence for the matter to go to trial.

His challenge in the High Court had been dismissed by Justice Joan Charles, prompting him to challenge the decision in the Appeal Court which was successful.

Also representing Charles were Jayanti Lutchmedial and Ganesh Saroop. Appearing with Hosein for the AG were Amira Rahaman, Diane Katwaroo and Tenille Ramkissoon, while Kiel Taklalsingh, Kavita Roop-Boodoo and Aaron Mahabir also appeared for the Law Association.