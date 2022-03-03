5 deaths, 285 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported five more deaths and 285 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,642. Of those, 248 were fully vaccinated, 2,999 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

Of the five patients who died, three had multiple comorbidities and two had one comorbidity each.

The update said there are 260 patients in hospital. It said the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 2, 2022 showed 17.3 per cent – 2,859 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.7 per cent – 13,704 people – were not.

It said 50.3 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with 703,563 people fully vaccinated and 696,437 who are not. It also said 136,808 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 103,451 patients have recovered from the virus, 28 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 261 have recovered from community cases.