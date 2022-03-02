Young artists shine with human-rights art

Chelsea Darbasie, right, who topped the "rights of migrants and refugees" category, presents her painting to UNHCR associate programme officer, Barbora Masinova. -

Some of them had never entered an art competition before and only discovered their talent for painting and drawing during the pandemic. Others have become keen competitors in art competitions, using their skills to conjure up compelling creations that send positive social messages.

The 15 children who received prizes for topping a field of 130 artists in the UN-EU Human Rights Day Art Competition 2021 excelled in a competition that focused on key areas of human rights – the rights of children, gender equality, the rights of people with disabilities, the right to a healthy environment and the rights of refugees and migrants.

The UN resident co-ordinator's office, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) partnered to sponsor prizes for first and second place in all five categories. The EU Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago sponsored all third-place prizes.

EU ambassador Peter Cavendish, IOM head of office in Port of Spain, Jewel Ali, human rights officer at the UN resident co-ordinator's office Reba Granado-John and UNHCR public information officer Carla Bridglal distributed prizes during a short ceremony at UN House on February 21.

All first-place winners received a Samsung tablet, second-placed received a US$150 gift card from Amazon, and third places got a TT$500 gift certificate for art supplies.