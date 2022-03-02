Ukraine invasion– from Russia with hate

A view of the central square following shelling of civilian targets by Russia in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: The invasion of Ukraine by Russia may well be described as “from Russia with hate.” Fully charged with the deception, lies and false assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who should be outrightly condemned in the strongest words and actions, world leaders must bind together to show their disapproval.

Already we see the ill-effects as refugees leave their settled life in a country they built with hard work, almost having to start from scratch elsewhere, courtesy Putin. An estimated five million Ukranians are projected to seek refuge in friendly countries.

Bothersome further is that there seems to be no justifiable cause for this “act of terrorism” by one country against another. Well do we recall the invasion of Grenada some years ago, accepted as desirable to secure the Caribbean region and allegedly in response to a request from neighbouring countries.

The full-force attack has already killed hundreds and has only been contained by the resistance of Ukraine. Some say "all is fair in war," but this war is grossly unfair. The world must stand in unanimity over this threat to world peace.

This is no time for sitting on the fence. Already China and India have abstained from a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on it to withdraw from Ukraine when they should be joining the call for the urgent meeting of the entire UN Assembly, as the US has done. Both the UK and France have taken action aimed at getting Russia to understand their position.

Other European countries have also joined in the condemnation and pledged arms and ammunition, notably Germany. Poland and another country have chosen to forfeit their prized World Cup matches against Russia. A commendable message sent.

Stay up Ukraine, the world is with you.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas