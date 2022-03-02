TT, we have to learn from our mistakes

THE EDITOR: In TT everybody is an expert about everything and a master of nothing. We all know what to do after the horse has bolted and the fire has been extinguished.

There are too many armchair experts in our country. Men who have never kicked a lime telling you how to play soccer.

Most times an uneducated opinion is not valued. It is based on emotion and hearsay. I told my boss it was easy to sit in Texas and tell me how to deal with an offshore fire. I was there in person. I heard the screams, the alarms, the sirens.

I did what I had to do. I ensured there was no loss of life, no damage to equipment and no environmental concerns. I am the team leader because the company knows I am competent. I never promoted myself. A simple “thank you” will do nicely, sir.

Accidents can happen in this life. They can be acts of God. We have to learn from them. We must ensure they are never repeated.

Let us look forward, TT. We cannot change the past.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town