Trinidad and Tobago joins UN stand against Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin -

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO took a stand in solidarity with the global community against Russia in the Ukraine/Russia crisis, which started with a Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

The stance came in the form of a yes vote to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution against Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

On February 25 the UN Security Council convened an emergency session where it drafted a resolution condemning Russia and demanding that its troops be withdrawn. On Wednesday, 141 of the assembly’s 193 countries voted in support of the resolution. TT as well as all other members of Caricom supported the resolution.

On Wednesday Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne reiterated the position of the TT Government in a conversation with the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Vicky Ford, saying Russia’s action was a violation of international laws and threatened the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“Trinidad and Tobago stands in solidarity with the global community and will lend its voice to this situation that threatens international peace and security,” Browne said in the release.

In a conversation with Newsday on Wednesday Browne said TT has received thanks and congratulations for its position from the UK, Canada, the US, Germany and the EU.

“TT has made its position clear on the military actions being taken by the Russian Federation and we have made our views heard at all the appropriate and relevant fora,” Browne said. “The position of TT is principled and founded on full respect for the UN Charter and international law.”

Russia was among five countries that voted against the resolution, joined by Belarus, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), the Syrian Arab Republic and Eritrea.

A total of 35 countries abstained. Among them were Cuba, Iran, Iraq, India and Pakistan.

Venezuela was among several other countries that did not vote, but it made its position clear on Tuesday, when President Maduro tweeted about a conversation with Putin.

“I had a telephone conversation with the president, Vladimir Putin. I ratified Venezuela’s condemnation of the destabilising actions of NATO. I reiterated the firm disposition in favour of understanding and dialogue as a way to preserve peace,” Maduro said.

US Embassy: the world is watching

In responds to questions sent to it, the US Embassy said measures launched against Russia in co-ordination with allies and partners around the world wee specifically designed to hurt Russia and force it to depend on other countries that cannot replicate the financial and technological strengths of Western markets.

“We have intentionally scoped our sanctions measures to maximise pain on the Russian economy and minimise any spillover to the US, our allies and partners,” said the US Embassy in Port of Spain. “To be clear, our sanctions are not designed to disrupt the flow of energy from Russia.”

Tthe embassy said countries that try to evade measures or work around those measures will experience “the consequences of those actions.”

It echoed President Joe Biden’s position that the time is now for leaders of the world to speak out against Putin’s actions and stand in support of Ukraine.

“This is not a moment for equivocation or hiding or waiting to see what happens next. It is already clear what is happening. The world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty and who stands by or tacitly supports Russia in their war of choice. Nations that side with Vladimir Putin will find themselves on the wrong side of history,”

The embassy said it is monitoring energy supplies for disruptions and co-ordinating with major players in the energy industry to secure supplies. It is working with countries around the world to evaluate a collective release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to mitigate price shocks which would affect the global economy.

Since disruption in physical energy supplies would affect natural gas markets in Europe the most, the embassy said it is also working with European allies to co-ordinate response planning.

“We have been working to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas from North Africa and the Middle East to Asia and the US. We are also in discussion with major natural gas producers around the globe to understand their capacity and willingness to temporarily surge natural gas output and to allocate these volumes to European buyers.”

Last week, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves wrote to Putin appealing to him to "give peace and diplomacy a real chance.

"I am urging you very strongly to cease the 'special military operation' in Ukraine," he said. "Peace is a great cause and great causes have never been won by doubtful men and women. Let us go forth in peace, security and prosperity for all. Please do not disappoint me."