Trinidad and Tobago citizen in Ukraine at border heading for Germany

Stock photo via Pexels.

The Trinidad and Tobago national trying to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion is now at the Ukrainian border, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne has reported.

In a conversation with Newsday, Browne said the national, along with his wife, is waiting in lines at the border, trying to get across.

“The lines are very long but the couple is making good progress,” Browne said. “The ongoing prayers of many for safety on their behalf are sincerely appreciated.”

Last Saturday, the minister said the ministry was in constant communication with the man and his wife, who had been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years. Browne said they had tried to use buses and trains to get to Germany, where they will stay until the invasion is over. Staff at the Trinidad and Tobago mission in Brussels were instructed to use any diplomatic means to get them out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

The US Embassy in Port of Spain told Newsday that, at the request of the TT Government, it also directed information about the TT national to Washington to see if anything can be done to assist him.