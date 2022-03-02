Tony Gray: Star WI trio must deliver at World Cup, but others must step up

West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack bowls in a World Cup warm-up match against India, recently. -

FORMER TT and West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believes West Indies women star batters Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews must step up during the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup. However, Gray said the team must not rely too much on the quality trio.

West Indies will play the opening match of the tournament against home team New Zealand from 9 pm, TT time, on Thursday.

Taylor and Dottin have been the backbone of the West Indies batting for almost 15 years and Matthews has also shown her pedigree since making her debut in 2014.

Often times the success of the West Indies batting depends on how many runs Taylor, Dotttin and Matthews contribute.

However, other players have scored runs in recent months including number three batter Kycia Knight.

“I think that obviously there must not be a dependency on the three main players,” Gray said.

Taylor and Matthews are both ranked in the top ten among all-rounders in women’s cricket and Dottin is ranked 16th among batters.

“We cannot depend on them. We have to have great all-round performances by everybody and the dependency syndrome on three of the main players must stop.”

Gray said Chadean Nation is a quality batter in the middle and lower order.

West Indies are ranked seventh in women’s ODI cricket and New Zealand are ranked fifth, but on the day anything can happen said Gray.

Gray said West Indies must not count on Taylor, Dottin and Matthews, but in major tournaments, star players should lead from the front.

“Although I said do not depend on the senior players I think the senior players must put up their hands up and the other players play around them.”

Gray said West Indies must be ready for all types of opposition in a tournament like the World Cup.

Fitness will also play a role in the quality of cricket West Indies play, according to Gray.

“Fitness level is also key because there is not a lot of time to recuperate physically and mentally in between games, so it is important that we have not just a strong bench but a fit team.”

Gray wants the West Indies bowlers to get early breakthroughs.

The West Indies opening bowlers are expected to be medium-pacer Shakera Selman and fast bowler Shamilia Connell. Spinners Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Matthews and Taylor are available along with medium-pacer Dottin.

Gray, who said the rotation of strike is key, spoke about other factors that can help West Indies have a strong showing at the World Cup.

“The other thing is intelligence…50 overs is a lot of overs to bat and bowl and our all-round game would have to be at a high because you are playing in the World Cup, it’s the best cricketers in the world.”

Gray said the players cannot get “flustered” if they are faced with pressure during the tournament.

West Indies have never won the Women’s 50-over World Cup. The regional team’s best performance was in 2013 when they lost in the final to Australia.