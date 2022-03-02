Tobago YMCA Warriors eye more swim medals

YMCA Warriors (from left) Mosi Denoon, Ornella Walker and Jacob Cox. -

Tobago YMCA Warriors are hunting more success after a strong showing at the National Age Group Long Course Championships, hosted by the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT), from February 23-27.

Swimmers Mosi Denoon, Ornella Walker and Jacob Cox came away with five medals from the event, held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, which serves as a qualifier for Carifta, CCCAN, Caribbean Games and the Pan American Masters Swimming Championships.

Denoon, who is head coach at the club, swam his way to three gold medals, in the men's category. Denoon was golden in the 50 metres, 100m and 200m breaststrokes events.

His performance earned him the qualification times for the Pan American Masters Swimming Championships, set for Medellin, Colombia in July.

Walker splashed gold in the women 50m backstroke in a time of 29.91 seconds. Her time, which was good enough for the CCCAN games, narrowly missed the national record of 29.81, set by Kristen Julien in 2014.

Cox, who placed fourth in the boys 13-14 50m and 100m breaststroke, had his best result in the 200m breaststroke, where he won a silver medal.

Speaking after the club’s success, Denoon said he was generally satisfied with their performances, but there is room for improvement.

“We will be going back to the drawing board and working hard on getting stronger and faster, so we can qualify for more games, and do our best for the country.” Denoon said.

The club thanked the Division of Sports and Youth Affairs and Visto Enterprises for making their trip possible.