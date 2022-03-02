Tobago fisherfolk apprentices urged to use new skills

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, front centre, with graduates and other officials at Sunday's All Tobago Fisherfolk Association apprenticeship graduation ceremony on Sunday. -

Eleven proud Tobagonians received certificates from the All-Tobago Fisher Folk Association (ATFA) on Sunday, after an apprenticeship programme on the building of fish nets and fish pots. The graduation ceremony was held in conjunction with Shell Oil Company, at Courland Bay, Turtle Beach.

The graduates, 18 to 35 years, from the communities of Plymouth, Culloden, Bon Accord and environs, were trained for a month. The programme, which began January 10, featured the fish net component at Turtle Beach, while the fish pot course was facilitated at Government House Road and Canaan.

One of the graduates, Kayle Matthews of Golden Lane, expressed his satisfaction with the programme. He said, “I learnt a new skill that plenty people don’t have. It was good to pull out the youths. I don’t mind teaching other youths the knowledge, and once I get the funding I want to make it a career.”

ATFA president Curtis Douglas said the young apprentices were taught to create their own nets and were trained in fabricating and construction of fish pots from start to finish.

Douglas added, “The association had been advocating for the training programme for the past five years, because it was observed that the elderly folks have the talent but that talent and skill-set was not being passed down to the younger folks.”

Shell oil company was commended by Douglas for its role in ensuring the success of the programme. He said the training programme will be rolled out to other areas in Tobago, including the east of the island.

Nathisha Charles-Pantin, the Secretary for Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development, told the association that they can expect full support from the division in all their endeavours.

"Having a skill like building fish pots and fish nets is a very useful skill, and of course this is all part of succession planning, so that the young people can become empowered and formed their own businesses and not become completely dependent on the Tobago House of Assembly.”

Speaking directly to the participants, representative for Black Rock/Plymouth, Niall George said, “This is just the first step, and we encourage you to continue along that journey, because you all have an important part to play for food security on this island.

"Being someone from this community, I can tell you that the fishermen are dwindling, the number of them that I knew as a young person is certainly a smaller number now. I am indeed happy to see young people getting into this craft, so I say to all of you, continue along this journey.”

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who was the feature speaker, said the graduates are the most important part of the fishing industry.

He said, “No fancy depot is as important as learning the institutional knowledge. It is about passing on indigenous information, and if we don’t pass on the information, soon those who know it will die.”

Augustine said the hosting of Heritage Festival in Black Rock in July every year is not enough.

"We have to pass on the knowledge from the seniors to the young people, in a more systematic manner, that is why what AFTA, in partnership with Shell, did is incredibly important.”

He encouraged the graduates to not "sit on" the knowledge they've acquired.

"You have a responsibility to practise it, earn a living from it, and teach other young people the trade. Treat what you learn as life changing.”

He said the industry plays a pivotal role in Tobago's economic landscape.

“I was reliably informed about a month ago, that when we looked at the loan profiles from our main financial institutions that treat with agriculture, the vast majority of those seeking loans in the Tobago space actually comes from the fisherfolk, as oppose to our farmers – and that in itself is indicative of how important fishing is in Tobago.”